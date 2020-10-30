DaVita (DVA) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on DaVita (DVA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DaVita with a $98.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DaVita’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion and net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.84 billion and had a net profit of $274 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services; and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.