Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.11, close to its 52-week low of $4.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 45.8% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dave & Busters Entertainment is a Hold with an average price target of $13.36.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dave & Busters Entertainment’s market cap is currently $503.3M and has a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues under the name Dave & Buster’s. Its concept is to offer its customers the opportunity to Eat Drink Play all in one location, through a full menu of casual dining food items and a full selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage items together with an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions, including skill and sports-oriented redemption games, video games, interactive simulators and other traditional games. The company was founded by David O. Corriveau and James W. Corley in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.