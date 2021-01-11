Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.0% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dave & Busters Entertainment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.80 and a one-year low of $4.61. Currently, Dave & Busters Entertainment has an average volume of 2.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues under the name Dave & Buster’s. Its concept is to offer its customers the opportunity to Eat Drink Play all in one location, through a full menu of casual dining food items and a full selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage items together with an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions, including skill and sports-oriented redemption games, video games, interactive simulators and other traditional games. The company was founded by David O. Corriveau and James W. Corley in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.