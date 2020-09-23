Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Ruth’s Hospitality, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dave & Busters Entertainment with a $19.83 average price target, implying a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Dave & Busters Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.83 million and GAAP net loss of $58.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $345 million and had a net profit of $32.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAY in relation to earlier this year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues under the name Dave & Buster’s. Its concept is to offer its customers the opportunity to Eat Drink Play all in one location, through a full menu of casual dining food items and a full selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage items together with an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions, including skill and sports-oriented redemption games, video games, interactive simulators and other traditional games. The company was founded by David O. Corriveau and James W. Corley in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

