Datadog (DDOG) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Datadog (DDOG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.50, close to its 52-week high of $50.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 71.3% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Citrix Systems, and New Relic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Datadog is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.50, which is a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.12 and a one-year low of $27.55. Currently, Datadog has an average volume of 2.36M.

Datadog, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide real-time observability of its customers’ entire technology stack.