Datadog (DDOG) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Datadog (DDOG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.60, close to its 52-week high of $119.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 77.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $109.83 average price target, a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Datadog’s market cap is currently $35.19B and has a P/E ratio of 2317.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 39.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 206 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DDOG in relation to earlier this year.

Datadog, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide real-time observability of its customers’ entire technology stack. The company was founded by Olivier Pomel and Alexis Lê-Quôc on June 4, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.