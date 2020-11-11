Datadog (DDOG) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Hold rating to Datadog (DDOG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 72.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $110.22 average price target, which is a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Datadog’s market cap is currently $28.78B and has a P/E ratio of 1648.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.07.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Datadog, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide real-time observability of its customers’ entire technology stack. The company was founded by Olivier Pomel and Alexis Lê-Quôc on June 4, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on DDOG: