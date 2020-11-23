Datadog (DDOG) Receives a Hold from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Datadog (DDOG). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.09.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 77.2% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Datadog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.64, a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Datadog’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $155 million and GAAP net loss of $15.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.86 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.16 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Datadog, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide real-time observability of its customers’ entire technology stack. The company was founded by Olivier Pomel and Alexis Lê-Quôc on June 4, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on DDOG: