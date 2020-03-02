Datadog (DDOG) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on February 28, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Datadog (DDOG), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 73.2% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $52.00 average price target, representing a 18.7% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Datadog’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $891K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DDOG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Datadog, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide real-time observability of its customers’ entire technology stack.