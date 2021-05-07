Datadog (DDOG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Mizuho Securities gave Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Monness. Analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Datadog today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.36.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 73.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $109.58 average price target, implying a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $119.43 and a one-year low of $46.01. Currently, Datadog has an average volume of 3.59M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 194 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DDOG in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2010, Datadog, Inc. provides a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users, through an SaaS-based data analytics platform.

