Datadog (DDOG): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Datadog (DDOG), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.01, close to its 52-week high of $98.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 75.4% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

Datadog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.42, which is a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $98.99 and a one-year low of $27.55. Currently, Datadog has an average volume of 5.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 156 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DDOG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Datadog, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide real-time observability of its customers’ entire technology stack. The company was founded by Olivier Pomel and Alexis Lê-Quôc on June 4, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.