Datadog (DDOG) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 7, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Datadog (DDOG), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.18, close to its 52-week high of $49.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $44.56 average price target, implying a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.08 and a one-year low of $27.55. Currently, Datadog has an average volume of 2.33M.

Datadog, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide real-time observability of its customers’ entire technology stack.