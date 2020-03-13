Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Emil Johannessen from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY), with a price target of EUR145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.70, close to its 52-week low of $129.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Johannessen is ranked #4080 out of 6212 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dassault Systemes SA is a Hold with an average price target of $167.76.

Based on Dassault Systemes SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $218 million.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It offers end-to-end software applications and services which span design from early three-dimensional digital conceptual design drawings to full digital mock-up, from virtual testing of products and virtual production to manufacturing operations management and from digital marketing and sales to end-consumer shopping experience. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.