Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY), with a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6077 out of 6326 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dassault Systemes SA with a $135.60 average price target, implying a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Bryan Garnier & Co Ltd also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $181.20 and a one-year low of $113.38. Currently, Dassault Systemes SA has an average volume of 5,208.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It offers end-to-end software applications and services which span design from early three-dimensional digital conceptual design drawings to full digital mock-up, from virtual testing of products and virtual production to manufacturing operations management and from digital marketing and sales to end-consumer shopping experience. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

