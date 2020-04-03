Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY) yesterday and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.80.

Dassault Systemes SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $151.97, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bryan Garnier & Co Ltd also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Dassault Systemes SA’s market cap is currently $35.16B and has a P/E ratio of 54.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.10.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It offers end-to-end software applications and services which span design from early three-dimensional digital conceptual design drawings to full digital mock-up, from virtual testing of products and virtual production to manufacturing operations management and from digital marketing and sales to end-consumer shopping experience. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

