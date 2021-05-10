Daseke (DSKE) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Daseke (DSKE), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.0% and a 61.5% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Daseke has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25.

Based on Daseke’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $336 million and net profit of $7.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $403 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.4 million.

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment delivers transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke on November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

