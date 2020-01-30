Daseke (DSKE) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Daseke (DSKE) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 69.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Daseke has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Daseke’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $273 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.06 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.