Daseke (DSKE) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Daseke (DSKE) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 59.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daseke is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $5.65 and a one-year low of $1.46. Currently, Daseke has an average volume of 193.4K.

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.