DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Ryan Adist- August 6, 2020, 8:19 AM EDT

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 69.1% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Acacia Communications, and Extreme Networks.

DASAN Zhone Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.75, implying a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $13.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DASAN Zhone Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.48 million and GAAP net loss of $8.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.64 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts