Daré Bioscience (DARE) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Daré Bioscience (DARE) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.18.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 50.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Daré Bioscience with a $4.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Daré Bioscience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.05 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert, and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on DARE: