Daré Bioscience (DARE) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Daré Bioscience (DARE) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 51.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daré Bioscience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.85 and a one-year low of $0.83. Currently, Daré Bioscience has an average volume of 3.12M.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert, and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

