Daré Bioscience (DARE) Receives a Buy from Brookline Capital Markets

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Sally Yanchus reiterated a Buy rating on Daré Bioscience (DARE) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.36.

Yanchus has an average return of 42.8% when recommending Daré Bioscience.

According to TipRanks.com, Yanchus is ranked #2505 out of 7134 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Daré Bioscience with a $5.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.22 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Daré Bioscience has an average volume of 655.2K.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert, and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.