Daré Bioscience (DARE) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Daré Bioscience (DARE), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 35.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daré Bioscience with a $3.00 average price target.

Based on Daré Bioscience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.92 million.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert, and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.