Darden (DRI) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Stephen Anderson reiterated a Hold rating on Darden (DRI) yesterday and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Good Times Restaurants, and Del Taco Restaurants.

Darden has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.10, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Based on Darden’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $116 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRI in relation to earlier this year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.