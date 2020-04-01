Darden (DRI) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 30, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Darden (DRI), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -20.3% and a 15.4% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Darden is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.67, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Darden’s market cap is currently $6.62B and has a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 37.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes the results of the company-owned LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. The Fine Dining segment comprises of the premium brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining and includes the results of its company-owned The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s restaurants. The Other Business segment aggregates the remaining brands and includes the results of its company-owned Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze restaurants; and from franchises and consumer-packaged goods sales. The company was founded by William B. Darden in 1938 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.