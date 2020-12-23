Darden (DRI) Gets a Buy Rating from MKM Partners

In a report issued on December 18, Brett Levy from MKM Partners assigned a Buy rating to Darden (DRI), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.64, close to its 52-week high of $125.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Levy covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Texas Roadhouse, and Cracker Barrel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Darden with a $124.36 average price target, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $125.96 and a one-year low of $26.15. Currently, Darden has an average volume of 2.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRI in relation to earlier this year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes the results of the company-owned LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. The Fine Dining segment comprises of the premium brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining and includes the results of its company-owned The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s restaurants. The Other Business segment aggregates the remaining brands and includes the results of its company-owned Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze restaurants; and from franchises and consumer-packaged goods sales. The company was founded by William B. Darden in 1938 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.