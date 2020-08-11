Danaos (DAC) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on Danaos (DAC) on August 4 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.1% and a 30.8% success rate. Giveans covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

Danaos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Danaos’ market cap is currently $126.4M and has a P/E ratio of 0.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.12.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.