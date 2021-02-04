Danaos (DAC) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on Danaos (DAC) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 41.7% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Danaos with a $40.00 average price target.

Based on Danaos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and net profit of $42.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a net profit of $33.86 million.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.