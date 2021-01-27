Danakali (SBMSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sam Catalano maintained a Buy rating on Danakali (SBMSF) on January 15 and set a price target of p50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.31.

Catalano has an average return of 1.5% when recommending Danakali.

According to TipRanks.com, Catalano is ranked #2437 out of 7257 analysts.

Danakali has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.66.

The company has a one-year high of $0.43 and a one-year low of $0.16. Currently, Danakali has an average volume of 52.16K.

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.