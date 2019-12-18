Danaher (DHR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Danaher (DHR), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.36, close to its 52-week high of $153.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Danaher is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $154.40.

The company has a one-year high of $153.54 and a one-year low of $94.59. Currently, Danaher has an average volume of 9.18M.

