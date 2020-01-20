Danaher (DHR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Danaher (DHR) on January 15 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $163.06, close to its 52-week high of $163.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Danaher has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.75.

The company has a one-year high of $163.17 and a one-year low of $104.50. Currently, Danaher has an average volume of 10.71M.

