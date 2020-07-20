Danaher (DHR) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 15, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Danaher (DHR), with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $190.95, close to its 52-week high of $192.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Danaher is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $181.70.

The company has a one-year high of $192.00 and a one-year low of $119.60. Currently, Danaher has an average volume of 3.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DHR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Walter Lohr, a Director at DHR sold 11,014 shares for a total of $1,824,029.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The Diagnostics segment comprises of analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that hospitals, physician’s offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings use to diagnose disease and make treatment decisions. The Environmental & Applied Solution segment offers products and services that help protect important resources and keep global food and water supplies safe. The company was founded by Steven M. Rales and Mitchell P. Rales in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.