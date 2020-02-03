Danaher (DHR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Danaher (DHR), with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.87, close to its 52-week high of $169.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 74.4% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Danaher with a $170.45 average price target, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Based on Danaher’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.28 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $747 million.

