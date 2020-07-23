Danaher (DHR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Buy rating to Danaher (DHR) today and set a price target of $183.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $195.61, close to its 52-week high of $197.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 73.1% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Danaher has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $187.50, representing a -3.7% downside. In a report issued on July 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $197.18 and a one-year low of $119.60. Currently, Danaher has an average volume of 2.93M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DHR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Walter Lohr, a Director at DHR sold 11,014 shares for a total of $1,824,029.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The Diagnostics segment comprises of analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that hospitals, physician’s offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings use to diagnose disease and make treatment decisions. The Environmental & Applied Solution segment offers products and services that help protect important resources and keep global food and water supplies safe. The company was founded by Steven M. Rales and Mitchell P. Rales in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.