Danaher (DHR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Danaher (DHR), with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.81, close to its 52-week low of $121.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 44.2% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Danaher has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.60, which is a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Danaher’s market cap is currently $86.2B and has a P/E ratio of 36.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DHR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, William King, the SVP, Strategic Development of DHR sold 26,370 shares for a total of $4,225,041.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions.