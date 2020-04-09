Dana Holding (DAN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on Dana Holding (DAN) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 50.7% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dana Holding with a $12.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dana Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion and net profit of $85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $100 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DAN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Keith Wandell, a Director at DAN sold 6,963 shares for a total of $119,624.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dana, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks. The Commercial Vehicle segment comprises of drivetrain and tire-pressure management systems, as well as genuine service parts, for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The Off-Highway segment offers drivetrain systems and individual product solutions under Spicer brand, and motion systems for associated machine working functions and stationary industrial equipment under Brevini brand. The Power Technologies segment consists of sealing solutions and thermal management technologies for reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The company was founded by Clarence W. Spicer on April 1, 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.