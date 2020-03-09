Daimler (DDAIF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Hold rating on Daimler (DDAIF) on March 6 and set a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.45, close to its 52-week low of $34.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 38.0% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $54.36 average price target, implying a 57.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR50.00 price target.

Based on Daimler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $121 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.78 billion.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services.