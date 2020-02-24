Daimler (DDAIF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on February 21, Michael Raab from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Daimler (DDAIF), with a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.08, close to its 52-week low of $44.88.

Raab has an average return of 1.9% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is ranked #2767 out of 5979 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $52.07, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report issued on February 12, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.20 and a one-year low of $44.88. Currently, Daimler has an average volume of 45.41K.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services.