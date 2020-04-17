Daimler (DDAIF) Gets a Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC analyst Henning Cosman maintained a Hold rating on Daimler (DDAIF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.00, close to its 52-week low of $22.75.

Cosman wrote:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel fur Daimler vor den am 29. April erwarteten Quartalszahlen von 33 auf 30 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf “Hold” belassen. Der Fokus durfte auf aktuellen Aussagen zu Jahresprognosen liegen, schrieb Analyst Henning Cosman in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie bleibe seine “am wenigsten praferierte” unter den deutschen Autobauern, sie sei allerdings auch schon niedrig bewertet./ck/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 10:58 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.04.2020 / 03:15 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Cosman has an average return of 51.2% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Cosman is ranked #1786 out of 6440 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.22, representing a 22.8% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Independent Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR31.00 price target.

Based on Daimler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.13 billion and GAAP net loss of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.61 billion and had a net profit of $1.56 billion.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Financial Services segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.