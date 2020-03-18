Daimler (DDAIF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained a Buy rating on Daimler (DDAIF) on March 16 and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.64, close to its 52-week low of $24.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Narayan is ranked #5617 out of 6127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Hold with an average price target of $48.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Daimler’s market cap is currently $28.5B and has a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.41.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services.