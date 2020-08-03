D.A. Davidson Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK)

In a report issued on July 31, Tom Forte from D.A. Davidson reiterated a Buy rating on Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Forte is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Forte covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Lovesac Company, Turtle Beach, and Overstock.

Mohawk Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, representing a 94.8% upside. In a report issued on July 31, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.45 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Mohawk Group Holdings has an average volume of 134K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MWK in relation to earlier this year.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion, Asher Delug, and Maximus Yaney in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.