D.A. Davidson Reiterates a Buy Rating on Yelp (YELP)

D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte reiterated a Buy rating on Yelp (YELP) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Forte is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 47.6% success rate. Forte covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Amazon, and Ebay.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yelp is a Hold with an average price target of $29.17.

Yelp’s market cap is currently $1.41B and has a P/E ratio of 36.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.21.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.