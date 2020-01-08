D.A. Davidson Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cloudera (CLDR)

D.A. Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained a Buy rating on Cloudera (CLDR) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Jaluria is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Jaluria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Pegasystems, and Instructure.

Cloudera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.33, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.43 and a one-year low of $4.89. Currently, Cloudera has an average volume of 4.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLDR in relation to earlier this year.

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions. It offers enterprise data hub, data warehouse, sata science and engineering, operational database, Cloudera DataFlow (CDF), Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), and data science workbench. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments.