D.A. Davidson Keeps Their Buy Rating on Clarus (CLAR)

In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on Clarus (CLAR), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and Inter Parfums.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clarus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.20, implying a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Clarus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $75.95 million and net profit of $7.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.02 million and had a net profit of $12.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. The Sierra segment produces a range of bullets for both rifles and pistols that are used for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.