D.A. Davidson Keeps a Hold Rating on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

D.A. Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann maintained a Hold rating on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.90, close to its 52-week high of $54.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Heckmann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 81.3% success rate. Heckmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Tyler Technologies, and Euronet Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bottomline Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.83.

The company has a one-year high of $54.60 and a one-year low of $37.04. Currently, Bottomline Technologies has an average volume of 265.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPAY in relation to earlier this year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other.