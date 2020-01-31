D.A. Davidson Keeps a Hold Rating on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report released today, Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson maintained a Hold rating on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Heckmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 82.0% success rate. Heckmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Tyler Technologies, and Euronet Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bottomline Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.42, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Bottomline Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPAY in relation to earlier this year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other.