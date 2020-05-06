D.A. Davidson Keeps a Buy Rating on eXp World Holdings (EXPI)

In a report released today, Tom White from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on eXp World Holdings (EXPI), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.92.

According to TipRanks.com, White ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.3% and a 35.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Zillow Group, and TrueCar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on eXp World Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on eXp World Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $274 million and net profit of $811.2K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $150 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. owns and operates eXp Realty, which is a cloud-based international residential real estate brokerage. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The company was founded by Glenn Darrel Sanford on July 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Bellingham, WA.