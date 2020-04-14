D.A. Davidson Downgrades 1-800 Flowers (FLWS) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson downgraded 1-800 Flowers (FLWS) to Hold, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Inter Parfums, WD-40 Company, and e.l.f. Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 1-800 Flowers with a $25.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.78 and a one-year low of $11.15. Currently, 1-800 Flowers has an average volume of 687.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment comprises the operations of the company’s flagship brand 1-800-Flowers.com, Celebrations and FineStationery.com. The Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets segment consists the operations of Fannie May Confections Brands, Cheryl’s, The Popcorn Factory, Stockyards.com, DesignPac and 1-800-Baskets. The BloomNet Wire Service segment includes the operations of BloomNet, BloomNet Technologies, BloomNet Products and Napco. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, NY.