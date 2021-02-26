D.A. Davidson Believes Medifast (MED) Still Has Room to Grow

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating on Medifast (MED) today and set a price target of $302.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $255.86, close to its 52-week high of $279.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and Inter Parfums.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medifast with a $302.33 average price target, implying a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Medifast’s market cap is currently $3B and has a P/E ratio of 31.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.29.

Medifast, Inc. is a health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of healthy living products and programs. Its product lines include weight loss, weight management and healthy living meal replacements, snacks, hydration products, and vitamins. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.