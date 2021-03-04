D.A. Davidson Believes Clarus (CLAR) Still Has Room to Grow

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating on Clarus (CLAR) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.26, close to its 52-week high of $18.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and Helen Of Troy.

Clarus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Clarus’ market cap is currently $561M and has a P/E ratio of 53.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.72.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. The Sierra segment produces a range of bullets for both rifles and pistols that are used for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.